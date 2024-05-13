Busy Lancaster County Roadway Open After Closure

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced that east and westbound Route 30 and the bridge carrying north and southbound Route 222 over Route 30 at the Route 30/Route 222 Interchange Improvement Project in Lancaster County are open to traffic. Route 30 and the structure carrying north and southbound Route 222 over Route 30 were closed Friday night so the southbound Route 222 bridge to eastbound Route 30 could be demolished. The closures were expected to be in place until this morning; however, work was completed ahead of schedule and detours associated with the closures have been lifted. Prior to the bridge being demolished, traffic on the southbound Route 222 bridge to eastbound Route 30 was switched to the adjacent northbound Route 222 bridge over Route 30 using crossovers on either side of the bridge. The northbound bridge now carries both directions of Route 222 traffic. That traffic pattern will remain in place until a new bridge is built at the location of the demolished structure.