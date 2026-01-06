Buses For The National March For Life

HARRISBURG – Thousands of pro lifers from our region and across the U.S. will gather in Washington, DC to participate in the National March For Life on Friday, January 23. There are numerous buses leaving from PA to attend the march. PA Family Institute will be sponsoring a bus that will have a pickup in Lancaster and a second in York for those wishing to attend. You can get information about their bus to the National March for Life or register for the bus at the website: pafamily.org/bus or call them at 1-800-FAMILY-1. They also have a listing of other buses leaving for the march from across the state.