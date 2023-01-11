Bus List Going To DC March For Life

HARRISBURG –Friday, January 20th is the national March for Life held in Washington, DC. Pro lifers locally and across the nation will gather to participate in the historic march in support of unborn children and their parents and in opposition to abortion. PA Family Institute has a listing of buses from the Keystone State going to the March. You can access the bus list by clicking on the banner below. If you know of a bus not on the list, you are asked to contact Dan Bartkowiak at PA Family Institute at the email dbart@pafamily.org with location and contact information.