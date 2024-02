Burglary Suspect Sought In Lebanon

LEBANON – During the early morning hours of February 19th, Lebanon City Police responded to a burglary at 337 Walnut Street. Surveillance video from the area showed a suspect breaking into the convenience store. After entering the store, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of merchandise before fleeing south on 4th Street. Anyone with information in regard to the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Lebanon City Police Lieutenant Buck at 717-272-6611.