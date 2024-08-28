Burglary/Shooting Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities in Lancaster County are investigating a burglary. Yesterday, officers with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were dispatched to a burglary in process at an area business located in the 1200 block of Lancaster Road in Manheim. Officers arrived on scene and located an armed suspect who began to flee. One officer fired their weapon at the suspect. The suspect has been taken to an area hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say there is no danger to the public at this time.