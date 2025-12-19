Burglary Investigation Of Lancaster Area Mart

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a burglary that occurred December 13th at 5:22 a.m. at the Millersville Mart located at 1349 Millersville Pike. Two actors used a pick ax to smash a front window and entered the store. Once inside, they stole cigarettes and vape pens. They fled the area in a 2024 red Chevy Blazer. The Blazer was spotted by East Lampeter Township Police and officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The vehicle was later located unoccupied by PSP Lancaster in Paradise Township. The PSP investigation determined that the vehicle was stolen from Keim Chevrolet in Paradise. Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873.