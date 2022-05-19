Burglary Investigation Of Dauphin County Couple In Their 90’s

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County authorities are investigating a robbery and burglary of an elderly couple in their 90’s. Around 2:09 a.m. on May 18, State Police responded to a residence in South Hanover Township. The victims, a 96-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman, were asleep at the time when two unknown males forced entry into their home by kicking in a door. The two thieves took a large sum of cash the couple kept at their home. The thieves than fled the scene in an unknown direction. The males were described as wearing masks and dark colored clothing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500 and ask to speak to a member of the Criminal Investigation Unit.