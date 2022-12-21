Burglary Investigation In Ephrata

EPHRATA – Police in Lancaster County nabbed two burglars . On December 20 at 2:46 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at GameStop at 848 East Main Street in Ephrata Township. When they arrived on scene, a masked, hooded suspect fled from the rear of the building. Another suspect, identified as 23-year-old Orlando Baez of Reading was apprehended exiting the store. The pair entered the store through a rear door, started removing electronics, and attempted to access to a stockroom with additional security features. Baez was charged with burglary and is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail. The investigation into the identity of the second suspect continues.