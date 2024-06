Burglary Investigated At Columbia Business

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a burglary suspect. They responded today about 2:30 a.m. to the Columbia Buy and Sell at 469 Locust Street in Columbia for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, they found that the front door of the business was broken out, a display case was broken, and items removed from it. Police released a photo of a suspect. If you have information, call Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.