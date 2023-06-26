Burglary In Clay Township

CLAY TOWNSHIP, PA – On June 26, at 2:10 AM Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department Officers responded to an alarm at the Udder Choice restaurant in Clay Township. On arrival, the facility initially appeared secure; however, there was evidence persons may have attempted entry into the business. A representative of the restaurant responded. Officers checked the interior and surrounding area, but no one was found. After further inspection, several hundred dollars were found missing from the cash register suggesting a burglary occurred. An investigation into the missing cash has been initiated. Anyone with information is asked to call NLCRPD at (717) 733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. You may also submit a tip through CrimeWatch via the “Submit a Tip” feature. Tipsters may remain anonymous.