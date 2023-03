Burglar Steals Laptops From Lancaster Business

LANCASTER – Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who entered an office in the 100 block of S. West End Avenue in Lancaster on Friday, March 3 around 8:48 p.m. and stole over $8,000 of laptops from a business. Police released three photos of the suspect caught on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information can contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City/County Crimestoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous.