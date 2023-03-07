Burglar Nabbed In Lancaster County Home

STEVENS – Lancaster County authorities charged a man with burglary, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief after he broke into a home in the 1300 block of Red Run Road in Stevens on March 5 around 8:30 p.m. Police say a resident was home and reported someone breaking into her house. The subject gained entry and caused property damage until officers arrived. 35-year-old David Meck, of no known address, was taken into custody without incident and the homeowner and her children were unharmed. He was taken to a local hospital for the injuries that occurred previous to the break in. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.