Building Explodes In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Units battled a building explosion and fire in Lancaster County. The call came in shortly before 5:50 a.m. today after initial reports of a propane leak at the Rapho Township maintenance building in the 900 block of Colebrook Road. An explosion later occurred after workers there were evacuated from the building after smelling the gas leak. Numerous reports were received of people in the region feeling what they thought was an earthquake. HazMat units also responded to the scene. Many properties around the area suffered damage. No injuries have been reported. A PSP Fire Marshal arrived on the scene to determine what caused the mishap. The Central PA Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting families who were evacuated from their homes in the surrounding area. The Red Cross is supporting an evacuation center at East Fairview Church of the Brethren, located at 1187 Fairview Road in Manheim. Members of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team are providing comfort, care, water, and snacks for the evacuated residents. First responders evacuated six homes near the explosion. Anyone in need of Red Cross assistance can contact them at 1-800-733-2767.