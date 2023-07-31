Budget Update From PA Senate President Pro Tempore

WESTMORELAND – PA Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward issued a statement regarding the 2023-24 state budget. She said, “Senate Republicans are actively negotiating the budget with Gov. Shapiro and things are moving forward. We understand the importance of getting the General Appropriations Budget to the governor before the school year begins, as well as funding for many organizations. Once finalized, the Senate will return in August to complete the General Appropriations process which will allow funds to be dispersed in a timely manner to schools and organizations. The quickest and best path forward has not changed and that is for Gov. Shapiro to keep his word and sign the budget as passed.”