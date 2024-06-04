Budget Season Arrives In PA Capitol

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA lawmakers are back in session to begin a four-week countdown to the state government’s new fiscal year. Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican lawmakers have competing visions for how to use the massive surplus of taxpayer money. Shapiro has floated an admittedly “ambitious” $48.3 billion budget plan that would highlight boosting public-school funding by $1.1 billion. Republicans have said the governor’s plan would put the state on course to drain its $14 billion surplus. Instead, they passed a $3 billion tax-cutting plan to cut taxes on personal income and electricity. This month might also feature debates over competing plans to boost college enrollment and affordability in the state.