Bronze Vases Stolen From Columbia Military Garden

COLUMBIA – About 100 bronze vases were stolen from the veteran grave sites in the Military Garden of the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Columbia, Lancaster County. The theft occurred sometime between Sunday, May 18th and Friday, May 23rd. Columbia Police call it an absolute disgrace to veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and are assuring the families of the deceased that when the individuals responsible are caught, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information regarding possible suspects or vehicles used to commit the crime are asked to contact Columbia Borough Police 717-684-7735.