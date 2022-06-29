Bringing Transparency To State-Related Universities Approved By Committee

HARRISBURG – Legislation shining more light on the finances of state-related universities was unanimously approved by the PA Senate State Government Committee. Senate Bill 488 would bring greater transparency to the records of Penn State, Pitt, Temple, and Lincoln Universities. It would increase the amount of university information that must be disclosed and provide access to budget and contract information in user-friendly, searchable online databases. Annual revenue and expenditure reports for each university would also be available for public view. Bill sponsor, Sen. Doug Mastriano noted that PA is one of only three states in the nation that exempts state-related universities from open records provisions. State-related universities receive over $500 million taxpayer dollars each year and Mastriano said we owe it to taxpayers to ensure visibility on how those dollars are being used.