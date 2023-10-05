Bring Your Bible To School Day Is Here

LANCASTER – Bring Your Bible to School Day is an annual, student-led celebration that empowers Christian students to live out their faith. All it takes are two simple steps—bringing your Bible to school and sharing what God’s Word means to you. It takes place tomorrow, October 5. Over 877,000 students participated last year along with over 50,000 schools participating and over 5,000 churches involved. You can find out more about Focus On The Family’s Bring Your Bible to School Day and how to participate by clicking on the banner below.