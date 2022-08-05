Bridge Repairs In Lancaster County & Road Work Planned In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to perform repairs next week to the Horseshoe Road (Route 1003) bridge spanning Amtrak Railroad tracks in East Lampeter Township. Work includes securing a loose expansion plate on top of the bridge. Weather permitting, this work will be performed Tuesday, August 9, during daylight hours. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the bridge with flaggers providing traffic control. There may be delays. Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew plans to mill and pave Mountain Road (Route 3019) during nighttime hours next week. Work limits are from Interstate 81 to Route 39. Weather permitting, this work will be performed between 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane under flagging. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zones. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.