Bridge Repair Project Planned In Lancaster County

HARRISBURG – This is a reminder that nightly detours will be implemented on Route 30 for a bridge repair project beginning next week on the Malleable Road bridge spanning westbound Route 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County. All work will be performed at night. There will be up to eight nighttime detours of westbound Route 30 so structural repairs can be made to the bridge. Weather permitting, detours will be from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the nights of Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, and the following week, Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 15. The detour will use Prospect Road, Route 462, and Cool Springs Road. All other work will be done using short term lane closures on Route 30 and Malleable Road. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. Work is expected to be completed by October 6, 2022.