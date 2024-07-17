Bridge Project In Harrisburg Gets Millions

HARRISBURG – Federal transportation officials are providing $5 billion to replace or improve aging bridges in 16 states. The grants announced today by the Biden Administration come from a $1 trillion infrastructure package that was signed into law in 2021. One project includes a bridge in Harrisburg, which U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlighted with a visit. PennDOT will receive $500 million for the I-83 South Bridge Replacement Project to replace a bridge that was originally built in 1960, and widened in 1982, that carries more than 125,000 vehicles per day over the Susquehanna River. The bridge is the major cross-river connection in downtown Harrisburg and is key to inter-modal connectivity – ultimately linking PA’s capital region with Baltimore. Over 42,000 bridges across the U.S. are in poor condition and are on average 70 years old.