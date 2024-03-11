Bridge Project Beginning In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – PennDOT is reminding motorists of a bridge replacement project scheduled to begin today on Route 741 in Paradise Township, Lancaster County. The bridge spans Eshleman Run just to the east of Keneagy Hill Road. Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed beginning today. An approximately 69-day detour will be in place using Belmont Road and Route 896. A temporary traffic signal will be in place at the intersection of Belmont Road and Route 896 to assist with traffic movements at the intersection while the detour is in effect. The work is part of a contract to replace three bridges. In addition to the Route 741 bridge, bridges on Maple Shade Road over Coopers Run in Colerain Township, and Walnut Run Road over Walnut Run in Strasburg Township, will be replaced. Work on the Maple Shade Road bridge is expected to start later this spring, and on the Walnut Run Road bridge this summer.