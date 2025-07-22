“Bridge Of Hope” Campaign For Lebanon Outreach

LEBANON – Lebanon County Christian Ministries has launched their “Bridge of Hope” campaign, aimed at raising $150,000 to support their vital programs, with particular emphasis on funding to purchase food. Through the “Bridge of Hope” campaign, the outreach will engage the local community in various fundraising initiatives, including a fundraiser on Facebook, asking supporters to create their own fundraising pages to promote the cause. The fundraising effort will take place from now through September. In addition, they will host the 3rd Annual “Five Loaves 5K” on August 30 to raise awareness and funds for those in need. To learn more about the “Bridge of Hope” campaign and to get involved, you can click on the banner below or contact them at 717-272-4400.