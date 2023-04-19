Bridge Named For Lancaster County Conservationist

MOUNT JOY – Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument joined local officials and residents to rename the Route 772 bridge over Donegal Creek on Anderson Ferry Road in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, as the “Kenneth C. Depoe, DFCA, Bridge” in honor of Depoe’s long-time commitment to conservation of the Donegal Creek. Because of Depoe’s efforts dating back to the early 1960s, Donegal Creek is a destination not only for local trout fisherman but also for anglers from around the state. Depoe helped establish the Donegal Fish and Conservation Association and became the first president of the Donegal Chapter of Trout Unlimited.