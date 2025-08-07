Bridge Named For Fallen Berks County Soldier

BERKS COUNTY – Berks County Rep. Jacklyn Rusnock hosted a bridge-naming ceremony this morning in honor of Army Pfc. Lawrence Deisher. In honor of Deisher, the bridge carrying State Route 2021 over Mineral Springs Creek in Reading will be named the Pfc. Lawrence J. Deisher Memorial Bridge. Family and friends of Deisher attended. Raised in the city of Reading, Deisher, a distinguished member of the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, made the ultimate sacrifice for his country on June 9, 1966 in Vietnam. Former Berks County Rep. Mark Rozzi introduced the legislation to rename the bridge in the 2023-24 legislative session.