Bridge Inspection Tomorrow And Next Week In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A bridge inspection is planned for tomorrow and next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the southbound I-83 side of the bridge tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, and Monday, December 5, through Thursday, December 8. There will be right lane closures from approximately 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.