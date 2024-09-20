Bridge Dedication Honoring York County Soldier

YORK COUNTY – A ceremony is planned today to designate the bridge carrying Route 30 over Paradise Creek between Paradise and Jackson Townships in York County, as the Pvt. Edward J. Stambaugh Memorial Bridge. York County Rep. Seth Grove will join with Stambaugh family members for the tribute. Stambaugh enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and served as a member of M-Company, 116th Regiment, during World War II. The Company fought in the Normandy invasion on D-Day. On June 16, 1944, troops moved toward St. Lo, France and were met with heavy enemy fire. Stambaugh was killed in action. In 1948, Stambaugh’s remains were returned to the U.S. where he was laid to rest in Thomasville, York County. He was awarded a Purple Heart posthumously.