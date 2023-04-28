Breast Cancer Testing Bill Heads To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG – A bill to boost early detection of breast cancer earned unanimous, bipartisan support in the House this week and is on the way to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 8 would eliminate out-of-pocket costs associated with BRCA-related genetic testing and counseling, as well as supplemental screening such as breast MRI and ultrasound, for women at high risk for breast cancer. High-risk conditions covered by the bill include dense breast tissue, personal history of breast cancer, family history of breast cancer, genetic predisposition and prior radiation therapy.