Breaking The Silence On Chemical Abortion Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight continues with a pro life theme as Life Issues Institute President Brad Mattes breaks the silence on chemical abortion by alerting women to the dangers and harm that chemical abortion inflicts on them, both physically and emotionally. He talks to Elizabeth Gillette, who went through a chemical abortion and Dr. Donna Harrison, an OB/GYN, offers her professional assessment of the drug’s protocol and its impact on women. Other women who have experienced chemical abortion, speak of the redemption possible through God and that women are strong enough to deal with an unexpected pregnancy. “Breaking The Silence On Chemical Abortion” airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”