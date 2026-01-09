Brain Death/Organ Donation Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight continues a month-long pro life emphasis as we examine end-of-life issues, specifically a doctor’s determination of brain death and the surprising realities of organ donation. Life Issues Institute President Brad Mattes hosts “End Of Life – Who Gets To Choose?” One guest is Dr. Paul Byrne, a physician who argues that “brain death” is not true death bringing into question organ donation practices based on such. Another guest, Jenny Hammond, a registered nurse who suffered a seizure who was later declared brain dead, was actually conscious and could hear what was around her. Hear more on “End Of Life – Who Gets To Choose?” on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.