Boy Dies In Solanco Accident

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police in Lancaster report an 11-year-old boy was killed in Drumore Township. On Friday, August 25th around 12:42 p.m., troopers responded the 1500 block of Slate Hill Road. Upon arrival, troopers say Samuel Fisher was found unconscious with severe injuries after being struck on his scooter. Fisher died while being transported to Lancaster General by helicopter. Police say an investigation showed that Fisher was riding a non-motorized scooter in his driveway. Without ensuring the roadway was clear, he entered the road into the path of a northbound SUV which collided with the rear of the scooter. The operator of the SUV sustained no injuries.