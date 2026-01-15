Boosting Local Farm Products To Local PA Schools

HARRISBURG – A bipartisan bill that would increase local food products for PA schools has passed the PA House and is now before the state Senate. House Bill 1768, known as the Keystone Fresh Act, will provide state level investment that will increase the quantity and variety of local products that are sold to and served in PA schools. Schools in the Keystone State serve over 168 million lunches per year making them one of the largest potential markets for agricultural producers from across PA, but school food service providers spend only 9% of their total food cost on local foods, not including milk. Local food purchasing incentives, like Farm-to-School programs, incentivize school food authorities to source local ingredients to nourish students. Not only does the measure provide fresh, locally sourced ingredients for healthy school meals, but it will stimulate the agriculture industry and local economy by supporting local PA farmers.