Boosting 988 Awareness In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation that would promote increased awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. House Bill 564 would create a public education campaign within the PA Department of Human Services to increase public understanding and engagement with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The education campaign would include advertising in multiple languages to meet the diverse community needs of PA residents and would also provide information about the warning signs of suicide and preventative measures. Bill supporters say too many Pennsylvanians, especially in rural and under-served communities, still don’t know that help is just a call or text away by dialing 988 to speak to a trained counselor 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The bill now goes to the state Senate.