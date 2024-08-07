Boost In Production At Lancaster County Kellogg’s

LANCASTER COUNTY – WK Kellogg Company will be increasing production and investing in new infrastructure, equipment, and technology at its plant in Lancaster County and also at its plants in Battle Creek, Michigan and Belleville, Ontario. The company said it will close its Omaha, Nebraska, plant by the end of 2026 and plans to scale back production at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee, starting next year. The plan will result in a net loss of 550 jobs, a number that includes hirings at the plants that will increase production.