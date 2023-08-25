Bomb Threat Leads To York County School Evacuation

YORK COUNTY – Dover Area High School administrators and Northern York County Regional Police School Resource Officers were advised yesterday morning of a student who had been talking to others about bombs planted in the cafeteria. The administrators and the SROs were able to quickly locate the student and take him to the SRO office in the school. As a precaution, the high school was evacuated and students and staff were moved to the football stadium located at the Dover Area Middle School. Police and school personnel did a visual search of the cafeteria and other common areas. Canine units from the York County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring counties were brought into to do a sweep of the school. No explosives were located. Students and staff were then moved back to the high school. Some parents who so desired, were able to pick up their children with most students returning to the classroom to finish the school day. The student involved in the threats was released to his parents. He will face charges through the York County Juvenile Justice System at the conclusion of the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Tipline at 717-467-8355 or email: tips@nycrpd.org.