Bomb Threat In Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. – On Friday, January 26, at approximately 6:25 AM, East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to Shanks Extracts, 350 Richardson Drive, for a Bomb Threat. Employees had just discovered a message that had been left on the company’s phone system indicating the building was going to explode. Police arrived, the building was evacuated, a perimeter was set up and neighboring businesses were notified and evacuated. Canine explosive detection dog(s) from another law enforcement agency were requested. No explosive device was detected nor any other potential hazard to the public. Normal business and traffic in the area has resumed. The source of the message that was left at the business is being investigated.