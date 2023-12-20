Bomb Threat Charges Filed Against York Man

LANCASTER COUNTY – A York man is charged with making a bomb threat at a Lancaster County business. 22-year-old Pharohe Scott faces third-degree felonies. On May 11, 2023 around 9:07 a.m., West Hempfield Police responded to Americold Logistics in the 3800 block of Hempland Road in Mountville to investigate a suspicious note left in a public area on the premises. Employees found a note in a designated smoking pavilion that stated, “I have a IED in my car,” along with a smiley face drawn on it. Authorities cleared the scene of any danger. Detectives determined through witness interviews and video footage that emptying and changing the trash can where the note was left was part of Scott’s daily duties. Scott’s bail was set at $1,500 and he remains in Lancaster County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for today.