Boil Water Advisory For Strasburg

STRASBURG –Strasburg Borough Authority water customers are to boil their water after a water test result showed some contaminants at one of their six water sources.The boil water advisory will be in effect until they are confident that they have exhausted all of the stored water that was in their system at the time of the contaminant discovery. Officials anticipate the boil water advisory to last approximately five days and they are following Department of Environmental Protection requirements.