Bodybuilder Who “Sucker Punched” Man In 2021 Sentenced To Jail

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man pleaded guilty to assaulting another man during an argument in September 2021. 56-year-old Francisco Perez was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in jail and $39,000 in restitution as part of a negotiated plea deal. Prosecutors said Perez, a bodybuilder, punched the man to the face, adding that the man is “lucky to be alive.” The incident happened outside a store in the 800 block of East Chestnut Street in Lancaster, knocking the man to the ground, and causing him to lose consciousness when his head struck the asphalt. The man had been involved in an argument with Perez’ wife and stepdaughter after being unable to complete a transaction when Perez stepped in. Employees and customers got the two men outside to de-escalate the situation, but a witness said Perez “sucker punched” the man when he walked away.