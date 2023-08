Body Recovered Near Norman Wood Bridge

LANCASTER COUNTY -A body was discovered this morning in the Susquehanna River. State Police responded to the area of the Norman Wood Bridge around 5 a.m. after receiving a call of a vehicle on the side of the road with its hazard lights on near the bridge. Crews later pulled a body from the water. The Lancaster County Coroner ruled the male victim deceased. The body has not been identified and authorities believe he took his own life.