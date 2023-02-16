Body Found Off Lancaster County Road

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County investigated the discovery of a man’s body on Feb. 14 around 3:45 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of West Burkholder Road in Clay Township. The man was laying on his back in the grass about 5 feet off the shoulder of the roadway. Police evaluated the man and determined he was not showing any vital signs. Officers found out that there was a 70-year-old male missing from one of the nearby dwellings, who met the description of the victim. EMS transported the man to Ephrata WellSpan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office was advised and followed procedures for making further determinations as to the cause and manner of death. The death was reported as not being considered suspicious. The man’s identity has not been released.