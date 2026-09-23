Body Found In Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG –The body of a man missing in the Susquehanna River has been located according to State Police. PSP-Harrisburg responded on Monday, Sept. 21 to the area of 49 N. River Road in Goldsboro, York County, for a deceased male who was located in the river. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim, identified as 21-year-old Alex Vogelsong of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, had been involved in a personal watercraft incident on Friday, Sept. 18 in the river. Vogelsong’s body was taken to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office for a pending autopsy to determine the cause of death. The death is believed to be accidental.