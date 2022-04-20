Body Found In Susquehanna River Identified

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County have identified a body that was discovered near Three Mile Island in Londonderry Township on Monday as that of 36-year-old Miguel Maldonado, Jr., a suspect involved in a January 16th police shooting when he drove his car into the Susquehanna River near the Dock Street Dam in Harrisburg. Maldonado was in the vehicle with a woman and a 2-year-old child. Police shot at Maldonado when he appeared to threaten the woman with a knife while on top of the vehicle and fell into the river. The woman and child were rescued and taken for treatment.