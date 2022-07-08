Body Found Along Susquehanna River Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Authorities have identified the man’s body discovered Wednesday afternoon on Crow Island on the Susquehanna River in Martic Township, Lancaster County. A deputy coroner pronounced an adult male in a riverbed deceased. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office confirmed the male’s identity as 63-year-old Jerry Reynolds of Airville. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing at this time. State Police had reported that he had been in the location for some time and had frequented the area where he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for today.