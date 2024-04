Body Discovered In Susquehanna River

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County say a body was discovered in the Susquehanna River near New Cumberland Borough on Saturday, April 27 around 7:25 a.m. Swatara Township Police are working with the New Cumberland River Rescue, Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, and New Cumberland Borough Police in the investigation which is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or the Dauphin County 911 center at 717-558-6900.