Body Discovered In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body. On Dec. 9 around 10:14 a.m., Columbia Borough Police responded to the 200 block of Walnut Street for a possible overdose call. Units arrived on scene and discovered a deceased male inside a residence. Upon further investigation, it was found that the deceased male was involved with a shots fired incident that occurred on December 9th around 1:16 a.m. in the same block where several vehicles and a home were struck by gunfire. The incident is still under investigation, but police say there is no known danger to the public at this time.