Body Discovered After York County Fire

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office responded to a Wednesday afternoon house fire in the 4500 block of Hikey Street in Dover Township. A 59-year-old woman was found deceased inside. The Coroner’s Office says it is not known at this time if the fire contributed to the death. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of the death. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating along with a State Police Fire Marshal.