Body Cameras Proposed For PA Wildlife Deputies

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced authorizing deputy law enforcement officers with the PA Fish and Boat Commission and Game Commission to wear body cameras. Ten years ago, the passage of Act 202 authorized trained officers of both agencies to wear body cameras, including waterways conservation officers of the Fish and Boat Commission and wildlife conservation officers – now state game wardens – of the Game Commission. However, deputies of the agencies were intentionally excluded from the authorization – a prohibition that remains in effect. Senate Bill 1194 would extend the benefits of body-worn cameras to the excluded deputies. It would not impose a mandate, but leaves the final decision to each agency. Funding for the body cameras would come from the Fish Fund and the Game Fund.