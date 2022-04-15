Board Passes State Universities’ Tuition Freeze

HARRISBURG (AP) – Students at PA’s state-owned universities will not see a tuition increase next year under a unanimous vote by the system’s board. The State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors passed what will be the fourth year of flat tuition. The struggling system hopes the state Legislature will approve hundreds of millions in additional funding in the 2022-23 state budget. Tuition is currently about $7,700 for in-state undergraduates. The typical graduate leaves with $39,000 in student debt.