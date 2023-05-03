“Blessing Of The Balers” Planned In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – A “Blessing of the Balers” is planned for this afternoon in Harrisburg. Farmers, agriculture organizations, state officials, and the public are invited to celebrate PA’s top industry. The event is being organized by Rep. Bud Cook of Greene & Washington Counties and is modeled after the first “Blessing of the Balers,” which was held last year in Greene County. It will be held at 12:30 p.m. today on Commonwealth Avenue in Harrisburg, just behind the state Capitol. Commonwealth Avenue will be closed for the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A tractor and baler will be on display before and after the event. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Farm Bureau President Chris Hoffman are among those expected to speak. The Rev. Donald Wilson of Greene County will offer the blessing on a baler and tractor on display at the event. Farmers planning to attend are encouraged to bring their hitch pins to participate in the blessing.